Eau Claire North, Memorial Prepare for Crosstown Showdown

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another year, another Crosstown Showdown between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial. Once again, both teams are near the top of the Big Rivers Standings, and the next two games between these two rivals will mean more than just local bragging rights.

The Huskies currently sit atop the conference standings at 9-0 and 15-1 overall. North was tested last week, sweeping then 9th ranked Chippewa Falls, and edging 10th ranked Wausau West. But Head Coach Bob Johnson thinks this recent run started with a pair of performances in Minnesota.



"Both times we played Burnsville and Stillwater I said this is important we go out and we play good baseball and we try and win these games," Johnson explains, "The Burnsville game didn't go our way but I thought we played an outstanding game of baseball against Stillwater a week and a half ago. I think that set the tone, we had a really close 2-1 game against Chippewa, coming out on top of that gave us some confidence. We expect we are going to see a pretty good opponent tomorrow and that's what we're preparing for."



Senior Shortstop Zac Stange agrees, "We know that we can compete with teams in the state that have pitchers that can throw hard and throw strikes. We know we have what it takes. We know we still have pieces of the puzzle to put together, but we're confident in what we have going."

On the other side of the matchup, Eau Claire Memorial enters on a hot streak of their own, winning 9 of their last 10 games, placing them in a tie for second in the Big Rivers with Chippewa Falls. The main difference between this year and last year - new faces on the roster, and a new head coach.

"There's a lot of new guys on this Memorial team this year," says Senior Center Fielder Carson Johannsen, "A lot of us were lacking varsity experience at the beginning of the year. Throughout the year we've definitely grown as a team. Definite change of pace from JV ball and it's starting to sink in for all those guys and we're starting to get a groove going I'm thinking."



Head Coach Dan Roehl says the team has taken a more measured approach this season, "We had it mind that if we could get a little better each game, each week, that by the end of the season we thought we might be right there. I think that's where we're headed. We had a little hiccup against Hudson but other than that we've been playing pretty well."

First pitch for game 1 is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Carson Park.