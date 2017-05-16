Victims of domestic violence given a voice through photography project

Madison (WKOW) -- There's a project coming to Madison that empowers survivors of domestic violence.

A Madison native, now a successful photographer in San Francisco, is using her artistic talent, to give them a voice.

"This is about women taking a stand and saying, 'You know what? I'm not afraid to talk about domestic violence, I'm not afraid to talk about rape."

Amy Martin-Friedman is herself, a survivor.

"I hated who I was then."

She escaped that violent relationship, became a photographer in California and eventually remarried.

"I have two little boys, an amazing life. I'm married. I'm a happy person, but those moments, they're still in my soul."

As the memories of her past life haunted her, she turned her work into action to help other women erase the fear.

"I'm not scared anymore."

Amy launched a project called "A Day in My Shoes," nine years ago.

"The process is about rebuilding your heart and your soul."

She photographs women, anonymously, in a pair of shoes that symbolizes something to them. Some are survivors of domestic violence, others are not, but still have stories to tell. Janet Dettmann is a client of Amy's who wants to help with the project.

"Although I haven't gone through the struggles that Amy and many other people have, it makes you so proud of what these women have overcome in their life and truly are moving forward and succeeding in whatever is their next in their life."

The moments captured in time go into a book, next to the story of each woman's past.

"I have a client of mine who was doused in gasoline, where her husband was on the other side of the door, with a match in his hand. She was standing on the other side of the door, with her kids, doused in gasoline," says Amy. "You get to tell your story without fear, you get to release the past and move forward."

Amy's work goes on display in a gallery and the books are sold. All the money raised goes to local nonprofits, helping victims of abuse.

"My mantra with this book has always been about women helping women."

She's done this series seventeen times, in cities all over the country and raised $500,000. Now, Amy's bringing "A Day in My Shoes" to Madison, to benefit the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health. Sara Finger is the founder and executive director.

"Any time we're empowering women and offering space to tell really powerful stories, we want to be a part of that."

It's a movement that Amy's hoping women here will join.

"I wanted women to be able to tell a story so that it becomes cathartic to move forward and leave the haunting behind."

Amy will be coming back to Madison June 13-18 to photograph women and the work will go on display in a local gallery in October. If you want to be a part of the project you do have to pay for the photo sessions and the proceeds go to the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health.

Five women in each book from domestic violence shelters are photographed for free. The photo shoots start at a $500 sponsorship and go up to $1500 levels. You can reach out to Amy through email if you're interested in joining the movement, amy@martinfriedmanphotography.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are links to resources to get help:

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services

Rape Crisis Center

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin