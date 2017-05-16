Adopt-A-Pet: Percy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Percy!
Percy is a 2-year-old shepherd mix. He has a nice brindle coat, a really cool pattern on him. Percy arrived at the shelter in mid-March. He would do best in a home without cats, but he could get along with another dog and older kids. Percy bonds to people quickly, he's truly a people lover. Percy is definitely a companion dog.
If you're interested in Percy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.
