5/16: What to plant for Honeybees

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Bees are amazing creatures, and a very important of our ecosystem, so what should you plant to draw them near?

There are many things you can plant in your yard, even a small one. All the herbs are good to bees. For flowers, consider those that provide a landing pad that allows the honeybee to access the pollen or nectar. Pansies, dandelions, asters, sunflowers - all have great structure for the honey bees. Tulips on the other hand are too deep throated for the honeybee.

Provide a water source:

Honeybees need water just like we do. They also use it inside the hive to cool the hive by fanning the water to cool the air. I use a chick feeder and two-quart jar to feed water to my bees. Whatever you use, provide a landing spot, just like you do for butterflies. Bees cannot swim so they need to light on rocks, branches or twigs, or glass pebbles to be able to drink. They are not fussy about the water either. My bees were drinking from a puddle of water in a black tarp I had folded up and left near the hive.

Avoid using chemicals on your plants and lawns. The pesticides will kill the honeybee and herbicides can affect the life cycle of the honeybee shorting their life and thus the well - being of the hive. Be aware of the wind as sprays will drift with the wind traveling many feet to plants the bees could be visiting. Bees 'go home' at night, so if you must use chemicals, read the directions carefully and apply when there is less chance of bees out gathering food and nectar.

The honeybee is the only insect that humans raise for food and medicine. The honeybee is the only bee that provides humans with honey we can eat.

There are many resources online to provide you with more information on what to plant. My favorite site is the Lady Bird Johnson's Wildflower Center web site which provides details about all native plant in the US and whether they are good for butterflies, honeybees, native bees, bumble bees, and other insects.

Follow THIS WEBSITE for more information.