SEVERE STORMS: "Extensive property damage" in Winneshiek County

The city of Calmar is dealing with storm damage Tuesday morning. There are a lot of trees down in the area.

Winneshiek County Emergency Management said there's extensive property damage in the southern half of the county. Emergency management said "the city of Fort Atkinson was directly hit by devastating hail."

One report from the National Weather Service (NWS) said that two inch sized hail fell in Calmar. In another report, one inch hail fell in Ridgeway shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Amateur radio also reported to the NWS an 82 mph gust of wind. There were numerous reports from around the county of trees down from the wind.

Emergency management is also thanking more than 90 volunteers, 9 fire departments and other law enforcement agencies for helping with the cleanup.

The National Weather Service will be there this morning to look at the damage.

Similar stories of large hail, in some cases one-half to one inch in diameter, and strong winds were reported in neighboring Clayton and Grant counties.

KWWL contributed to this report.