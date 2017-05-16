3-year-old dies in fatal Clark Co. farming accident

Clark County (WQOW) - A child has died in a farming accident in the Town of Beaver.

In a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old, from rural Loyal, died after being run over by a skid steer loader on Monday.

Authorities said a 5-year-old was operating a skid steer loader in a field while his 3-year-old brother and their mom was picking up rocks and putting them in the front bucket of the loader.

Officials said it appears the 3-year-old went to pick up a rock between the front tire of the skid steer loader and the bucket. They said the 5-year-old did not see his brother and ran him over with the skid steer loader; the 3-year-old died from his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the children because of their ages.