3-year-old dies in fatal Clark Co. farming accident - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

3-year-old dies in fatal Clark Co. farming accident

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Clark County (WQOW) - A child has died in a farming accident in the Town of Beaver.

In a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old, from rural Loyal, died after being run over by a skid steer loader on Monday. 

Authorities said a 5-year-old was operating a skid steer loader in a field while his 3-year-old brother and their mom was picking up rocks and putting them in the front bucket of the loader.

Officials said it appears the 3-year-old went to pick up a rock between the front tire of the skid steer loader and the bucket. They said the 5-year-old did not see his brother and ran him over with the skid steer loader; the 3-year-old died from his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the children because of their ages.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.