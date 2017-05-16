Motions withdrawn in Dylan Yang hearing

Motions have been withdrawn for the Wausau teenager sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing another teen to death back in 2015.

Last week, Dylan Yang's attorney Harry Hertel filed a motion to throw out Yang's old trial, claiming the teen's former attorney Jay Kronenwetter was ineffective.

But in a surprising move in court Tuesday, Yang decided, on his own accord, to waive the motion.

Hertel said Yang's decision came from a place of remorse, and that Yang had told him he deserves to be punished. Additionally, Hertel said Yang did not want to put neither his family nor Isaiah Powell's family through another painful trial.

Yang was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing Powell to death during a confrontation outside Yang's home.

Hertel contended that Kronenwetter did not represent Yang to his full potential, saying Kronenwetter's campaign for mayor and arrest for driving without a license before the trial was distracting; Kronenwetter did not keep the teen well-informed, and failed to give evidence to Yang's mother; and Kronenwetter did not provide enough evidence supporting his theory that Yang acted in self-defense.