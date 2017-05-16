Popularity of yoga classes with baby goats

Denver, CO. (CNN/KDVR) - It's what you get when you cross yoga, with goats. "Goat-Yoga" is a thing, and it's the latest fitness craze that is sweeping the country.

Set on a sunny spring afternoon is a yoga session in the Denver, Co. area, designed for ultimate relaxation. But in the class, those moments are rare because the session is "Goat-Yoga", where your cheek muscles are the ones doing the most work.

"You just can't help but smile even if a pose is hard. And, you fall over and a goat falls on you. It's a good time,” yoga student Tani Calderon said.

Yoga instructor Vanessa Vitali and her yoga partners started the class in the first place. "I wasn't expecting to be so balanced with goats walking around,” Vitali said. “That's what therapy animals are for. They make you happy. They make you laugh and smile and just forget about anything you have going on in your days."

They goats only about 6 weeks old, and they spend the class doing what baby goats do best.

"I was in downward facing dog and three of them were hanging out underneath me,” Yoga student Lizzy Wolff said.

Cindy Foley, another yoga student, said she's had similar interactions with the goats. “I had my hair stepped on. I had one try to nibble my earring off,” Foley said.

What a way to take your very first yoga lesson. "In some ways it was distracting, but it also just helped you feel good and just laugh and enjoy the class,” Foley said.