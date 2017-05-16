UPDATE: More thunderstorms today and tonight, severe weather possible

A day after a tornado impacted portions of Barron and Rusk Counties, more thunderstorms are expected today with a chance of severe weather.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has included the Eau Claire area and a large portion of west central Wisconsin in a "slight" risk for severe weather, which means "scattered severe storms are possible." A higher, "enhanced" risk of severe weather is present for southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin, meaning "numerous severe storms are possible." All threats are possible today, including large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding.

Stay tuned to Eau Claire's Own News 18 for the latest alerts and weather information! In addition to on air coverage, frequent updates will be given on the WQOW Stormtracker 18 Facebook page, on WQOW.com/weather, and through the WQOW weather app.