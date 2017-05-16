WEATHER: Strong thunderstorms, heavy rain possible in the Eau Claire area

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Eau Claire area and a portion of west central Wisconsin.

The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, begins at 9 p.m.Tuesday and lasts through early Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely, which could lead to flooded roads and washouts in parts of the area. About half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a weakening cold front will approach the area Tuesday evening, kicking up showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe. The primary threats are large hail and damaging winds. As the cold front dissipates, a stationary front will form over part of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northwest Iowa, associated with a strengthening surface low in the central United States. Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms are likely from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. While severe storms with large hail are possible, the primary concern will be heavy rain and flooding. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with isolated amounts of 2 to 3 inches.

In addition to locations near streams and rivers, areas at greatest risk for flash flooding are low-lying locations in hilly terrain, especially portions of southern Eau Claire, Buffalo, Pepin and Trempealeau Counties.

