The Community Table seeks volunteers, especially during summer months

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On a warm day like Tuesday, you might find yourself feeling an extra itch to go outside. Meanwhile, some people don't even get the choice to go indoors and they could use your help.

Kevin Kline, the marketing coordinator at The Community Table in Eau Claire, told News 18 during the summer months, they see a significant drop in volunteers; that's paired with a significant increase in the daily crowd since kids will soon be getting out of school.

In fact, between now and the end of August, The Community Table has 29 days where there are no volunteers signed up to serve food to people who rely on the service everyday.

Kline said no matter what, staff will continue to provide a meal everyday and, if they need to, will utilize a list of emergency volunteers, but your help is needed.

"I want our volunteers to have a good time, and they do, they have a great time because we want them to come back," Kline said. "We want them to have an enjoyable experience. We also want them to get to know our guests and this puts a face on food insecurities so it is no longer and issue, it is your neighbor."

Nicole Ledoux, who benefits from meals at The Community Table, has also felt the pull to pitch in herself. She is encouraging others to do the same because it's a needed resource.



"Just knowing that there are places out here, right here in the community that help feed people that don't have a lot of money," Ledoux said. "They're just grateful."



If you are interested in volunteering at The Community Table, which serves food 365 days a year, you are asked to contact Kevin Kline at 715-835-4977, or email him at: kevin@thecommunitytable.org.