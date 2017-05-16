LATEST: Jury finds former Dunn Co. jailer guilty in sexual assault case

Dunn County (WQOW) - The verdict is in for a former Dunn County jailer accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

At the end of a one-day trial, a jury on Monday found Ryan Boigenzahn guilty. He was fired in 2016 for fraternizing with inmates. That prompted a female inmate to come forward and allege that he had put his hand down her pants and spent more than 40 minutes in her Huber dorm out of the view of cameras.

Police said Boigenzahn admitted to the incident, saying he got caught up in the moment. He will be sentenced in July.