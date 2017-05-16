Help "Stuff the Bus" for Feed My People in Eau Claire

Two organizations are teaming up for a good cause.

With your help, Eau Claire Transit and Feed My People Food Bank hope to "Stuff the Bus", an effort which started last week. Bus drivers will have a donation box at the front of each bus where you can drop off non- perishable food items.

"The idea is to collect as much as we can, and then take pictures of all of the food that's been collected and put it all on to one bus," said Tom Wagener, Eau Claire Transit Manager.

Eau Claire Transit will be collecting donations until June 3, and that's when a bus parked at Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire will get stuffed full of food.

All of the donations will go to Feed My People Food Bank here in Eau Claire.