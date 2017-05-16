UW-Eau Claire students promote "Be Smart. Buddy Up" program

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire is known for its scenic views with the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers, but those bodies of water can be deadly, especially for students caught off guard after a night of drinking.

On Tuesday night, UW-Eau Claire students will be visiting bars along Water Street, handing out posters and coasters that warn about the waves of hazards in bodies of water.

The campus team is resurrecting a safety campaign launched in 2015 by the Center for Alcohol Studies and Education. The campaign is called "Be Smart. Buddy Up" and asks students to stick together, especially after a night of drinking.

The idea for the campaign came after a UW-Eau Claire student Ricky Gonzales drowned in 2011. He was last seen wandering off alone after a night on drinking on Water Street. All three of UW-Eau Claire's fraternities are participating in the campaign.

"We just want to get everybody on board to help out, and be aware of this issue, especially during this time of celebration for everybody completing a semester of school and even graduating,” said Preston Blaney, with UW-Eau Claire's Delta Sigma Phi. “We want to make sure people are having a good time, but also keeping in mind that they stick together and nothing tragic happens."

The campaign will also include video PSA's and signs around campus. May is National Water Safety Awareness Month, but organizers hope to carry the campaign's message all year round.