TORNADO: Barron Co. sheriff says 1 fatality, at least 25 people injured in Chetek, Cameron area

Barron (WQOW) - Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. He confirmed there is one fatality and at least 25 people who are injured. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the severe damage is between Chetek and Cameron on Highway SS.

He said most of the damage is concentrated at Prairie Lake Estates, located in between Chetek and Cameron, as well as some turkey barns. Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.

Barron (WQOW) - News 18 spoke with Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who said there is severe damage and several people injured in an area between Cameron and Chetek.

News 18 received several pictures of tornado in the Barron area.

