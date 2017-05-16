Chippewa Falls man convicted of child neglect

Sentencing will be in July for a Chippewa Falls man accused of breaking a baby girl's legs.
Noah Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest Monday to recklessly harming a child, and child neglect. He was arrested last June after the seven month old infant was brought to the hospital with broken legs, head and chest bruises and a healing rib fracture. She was put in a cast from the neck down.
Zwiefelhofer could get nearly four years in prison at sentencing.
