Chippewa Falls man convicted of child neglect

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -

Sentencing will be in July for a Chippewa Falls man accused of breaking a baby girl's legs.

Noah Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest Monday to recklessly harming a child, and child neglect. He was arrested last June after the seven month old infant was brought to the hospital with broken legs, head and chest bruises and a healing rib fracture. She was put in a cast from the neck down.

Zwiefelhofer could get nearly four years in prison at sentencing.

