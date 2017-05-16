LATEST: Suspect sentenced for Eau Claire gas station robberies

An Eau Claire man accused of robbing gas stations where he formerly worked will spend two years on probation.

That's the sentenced handed down last week by Judge Michael Schumacher for Scott Sweeney. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Sweeney was convicted of the December 4th robbery of the River Country Co-op Gas Station on Third Street. Police said he wore a mask, came in through an employee entrance, told the clerk not to move and went directly to the safe. About a week later the Direct Store gas station on Patton Street was robbed in a similar way.

In both cases, cash was taken. Police said Sweeney told them he is a heroin addict.