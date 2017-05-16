LATEST: Hundreds of people still without power due to tornado, storm damage

Barron County (WQOW) - Hundreds of people are still without power Wednesday morning after a tornado moved through the Barron area.

Barron Electric Cooperative said, in a press release, nearly 1,500 of its customers are without power. A Barron Electric Cooperative representative said line crews and linemen from surroundings cooperatives are working to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.

The company said a tornado and heavy rain caused many broken transmission poles. Nearly 9,000 members were without power on Tuesday.

Due to the extensive damage, crews said it is not possible to determine how long members will be without power. If you have any outages, call the Barron Electric's outage number at 866-258-8722.

Posted May 16, 2017 (11:26 p.m.) :

Barron County (WQOW) - Dozens of Xcel Energy customers in Chetek are without power after a tornado moved through the area.

News 18 spoke with Chris Ouellette, an Xcel Energy spokesperson, who said Xcel crews are still assessing damage in the Chetek area, where 10 transmission poles are down and 170 customers are still without power. In total, about 1,800 customers are without power in its northern Wisconsin service territory.

Ouellette said there is no estimated restoration time since crews are unable to get to the areas; roads are blocked off with debris.

Dallas Sloan, the general manager of the the Barron Electric Co-op told News 18 that 3,000 customers are without power. He said the outages cover the entire southern third of the county.

In addition, Sloan said two transmission lines are down, one operated by Xcel and one operated by Dairyland Power. Sloan said his co-op is bringing 25 to 30 people from outside the area to assist with repairs starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Customers are being told to expect to be without power for a minimum of 18 hours, but Sloan said some could be without electricity for multiple days. He pointed out it takes a lot of time to put up new power poles to replace ones that fell in the storms.

Sloan is reminding customers to stay away from downed lines and to immediately report any gas leaks.

Posted May 16, 2017 (8:00 p.m.):

Barron (WQOW) - The storms and tornado have left thousands of people in Barron County without electricity.

Dallas Sloan, the general manager of the the Barron Electric Co-op told News 18 8,000 to 10,000 customers are without power at this hour. He said the outages cover the entire southern third of the county.

In addition, Sloan said two transmission lines are down, one operated by Xcel and one operated by Dairyland Power. Sloan said his co-op is bringing 25 to 30 people from outside the area to assist with repairs starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Customers are being told to expect to be without power for a minimum of 18 hours, but Sloan said some could be without electricity for multiple days. He pointed out it takes a lot of time to put up new power poles to replace ones that fell in the storms.

Sloan is reminding customers to stay away from downed lines and to immediately report any gas leaks.

Xcel Energy told News 18 nearly 2,600 of its customers are without power in Barron county and northern Wisconsin.

News 18 spoke with Chris Ouellette, an Xcel Energy spokesperson, who said power has been restored to 1,200 customers in Barron, Cameron and Rice Lake.

However, she said as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, there is a power outage around the Chetek area, impacting nearly 1,240 customers. Ouellette said that area has been without power since nearly 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ouellette said there are scattered outages at this hour in Amery and Rice Lake. She said in the Wisconsin northern area of Xcel's service territory, a total of 2,580 customers are without power due to the storm damage.

Ouellette said Xcel crews are in the process of assessing damage to the system and will have a better idea for when power will be restored.

Posted on May 16, 2017:

Barron (WQOW) - Thousands of customers are without power at this hour.

According to Xcel Energy's Electric Outage Map, more than 1,200 customers are out of power in Barron, Cameron and Rice Lake. Xcel said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Xcel's outage map also indicates 75 people in Amery are without power at this hour.

News 18 spoke with Barron County Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night. A representative told News 18 they have thousands of power outages, and no restoration time. Affected communities include Cameron, Chetek, Clayton, Clear Lake, Dallas, Hillsdale, New Auburn, Prairie Farm, Turtle Lake and Weyerhaeuser.