Thousands of customers without power in Barron area

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Barron (WQOW) - Thousands of customers are without power at this hour.

According to Xcel Energy's Electric Outage Map, more than 1,200 customers are out of power in Barron, Cameron and Rice Lake. Xcel said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Xcel's outage map also indicates 75 people in Amery are without power at this hour.

