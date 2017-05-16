Chris Tok Talks EC Memorial Hockey

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- One day after being announced as the new head boys hockey coach at Eau Claire Memorial, former Wisconsin Badger Chris Tok talks about his initial priorities with the Old Abes.



"I think the biggest thing is starting to gain respect from the players and even, the parents, and the fans and the community," Tok says, "that we're going to try to put a good product on the ice, every single night, a fact-paced energetic team that's fun to watch, and hopefully the guys are having fun every single time they lace the skates up, but the biggest thing is starting to earn respect."



Tok coached in the NAHL with the Austin (MN) Bruins, before moving to Eau Claire three years ago. Since then, he's been involved with Eau Claire Youth Hockey at both the peewee and bantam levels.