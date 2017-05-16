Jake Rebhan To EC North, Chad Brieske Resigns At Mondovi

Eau Claire, Mondovi (WQOW) -- Eau Claire North names its new wrestling coach, while Mondovi will have to begin searching for a new boys basketball coach.



New Richmond native Jake Rebhan will be the new head coach of Huskies wrestling. Rebhan has been a middle school wrestling and football coach in Marshfield for the past three years. Prior to that, he was a varsity assistant coach for both wrestling and football at La Crosse Central.



After eleven seasons as Mondovi's head boys basketball coach, Chad Brieske will resign to take an English teaching position at Eau Claire Memorial, but Brieske doesn't plan to coach at this time.