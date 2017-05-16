Barron, Rice Lake hospitals treat several people injured in severe storm, tornado

Barron County (WQOW) - Severe weather has sent several people with injuries to an area hospital.

News 18 spoke with Kristin Everett, a spokesperson with Mayo Clinic Health System, who said as of Tuesday night, there were 15 people treated at the Mayo Clinic hospital in Barron, for injuries. She said at this hour, at least five people are still at the hospital.

News 18 spoke with Lisa Laatsch, with the marketing and community relations department at Lakeview Medical Center-Marshfield Clinic. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, she said 12 people were treated at the medical center and 10 people are still on site getting treated. Laatsch said most of the injuries have been lacerations from flying debris; most of those getting treated were adults.