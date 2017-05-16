Chetek-Weyerhaeuser schools closed Wednesday due to severe storm damage

(WQOW) - One school district is closing school Wednesday after severe weather caused damage to the Barron area Tuesday evening.

According to its Facebook and Twitter pages, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser schools will be canceled Wednesday due to the storm damage.

Due to the weather tragedy this evening that impacted our community, school will be canceled tomorrow,... https://t.co/UBzlN1HEXb — Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (@CWBulldogs) May 17, 2017

Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest school closings. We have the latest list of school closings on our website.