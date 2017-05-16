Chetek-Weyerhaeuser schools closed Wednesday due to severe storm - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser schools closed Wednesday due to severe storm damage

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
(WQOW) - One school district is closing school Wednesday after severe weather caused damage to the Barron area Tuesday evening.

According to its Facebook and Twitter pages, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser schools will be canceled Wednesday due to the storm damage.

