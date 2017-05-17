Annual Syttende Mai banquet, celebration in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Today marks the signing of Norway's constitution, and Eau Claire is celebrating with food and song.

An annual Syttende Mai banquet will be held on Wednesday, May 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus (3340 Mondovi Road) in Eau Claire. The menu will feature traditional Norwegian foods, and there will be a special program featuring Scandinavian folk tunes.

Cost for Wednesday's dinner is $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Also on Wednesday, there will be a special celebration at the Waldemar Ager Museum (514 W. Madison St.) in downtown Eau Claire. Children from the nearby Chippewa Valley Montessori will be carrying homemade Norwegian Flags and singing a Norwegian Anthem.

