5/17: Spring Allergies

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Wellness) -- Spring doesn't just bring flowers and sunshine, but sometimes sneezing and allergies.
What are the symptoms of spring allergies?
- red, itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus congestion and headaches
- though rarely life threatening they can be a source of great misery, sleep loss and a loss of productivity
- differentiated from a cold by symptoms that don't go away quickly and are worse when exposed to allergens
What are the causes?
- Look outside and you see them: the blossoming flowers, trees full of leaves and growing plants
- an inflammatory by the immune system in response to airborne allergens (our body recognizes them as invaders)
- once the response occurs it can be miserable and led to other problems like asthmatic attacks.
- pollen can also be carried by pets
So, how to we handle allergies:
- we could just stay inside and run the air purifier all day but that's no fun
- Keeping windows shut does help especially on winder days
- Change your clothes and shower when you come inside because you are most likely full of pollen as are your pets
- Decongestants and antihistamines can help but can cause fatigue and symptoms like dry mouth
- Natural decongestants like fenugreek and antronex work well as alternatives
- Eating well and avoiding sugar helps along with managing your stress levels
Chippewa Valley Wellness is having an Allergy Workshop on May 25 at 6 p.m.