5/17: Spring Allergies

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Wellness) -- Spring doesn't just bring flowers and sunshine, but sometimes sneezing and allergies.

What are the symptoms of spring allergies?

  • red, itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus congestion and headaches
  • though rarely life threatening they can be a source of great misery, sleep loss and a loss of productivity
  • differentiated from a cold by symptoms that don't go away quickly and are worse when exposed to allergens

What are the causes?

  • Look outside and you see them: the blossoming flowers, trees full of leaves and growing plants
  • an inflammatory by the immune system in response to airborne allergens (our body recognizes them as invaders)
  • once the response occurs it can be miserable and led to other problems like asthmatic attacks.
  • pollen can also be carried by pets

So, how to we handle allergies:

  • we could just stay inside and run the air purifier all day but that's no fun
  • Keeping windows shut does help especially on winder days
  • Change your clothes and shower when you come inside because you are most likely full of pollen as are your pets
  • Decongestants and antihistamines can help but can cause fatigue and symptoms like dry mouth
  • Natural decongestants like fenugreek and antronex work well as alternatives
  • Eating well and avoiding sugar helps along with managing your stress levels

Chippewa Valley Wellness is having an Allergy Workshop on May 25 at 6 p.m.

