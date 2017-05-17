5/17: Spring Allergies

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Wellness) -- Spring doesn't just bring flowers and sunshine, but sometimes sneezing and allergies.

What are the symptoms of spring allergies?

red, itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus congestion and headaches

though rarely life threatening they can be a source of great misery, sleep loss and a loss of productivity

differentiated from a cold by symptoms that don't go away quickly and are worse when exposed to allergens

What are the causes?

Look outside and you see them: the blossoming flowers, trees full of leaves and growing plants

an inflammatory by the immune system in response to airborne allergens (our body recognizes them as invaders)

once the response occurs it can be miserable and led to other problems like asthmatic attacks.

pollen can also be carried by pets

So, how to we handle allergies:

we could just stay inside and run the air purifier all day but that's no fun

Keeping windows shut does help especially on winder days

Change your clothes and shower when you come inside because you are most likely full of pollen as are your pets

Decongestants and antihistamines can help but can cause fatigue and symptoms like dry mouth

Natural decongestants like fenugreek and antronex work well as alternatives

Eating well and avoiding sugar helps along with managing your stress levels

Chippewa Valley Wellness is having an Allergy Workshop on May 25 at 6 p.m.