Stevens Point experts weigh-in on new bully statistics

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A new study from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Justice Department shows that 1 out of every 5 of middle and high school students has complained of being bullied at school.

The study shows that 21 percent of students in middle and high school reported that they were bullied in 2015.

Associate dean with the School of Education at UW-Stevens Point said that although the numbers have declined in the last decade, it's still a concerning number of students.

Buchanan said more students are reporting incidents now than ever before.

"I think we've expanded our definition of bullying. I think in the past we may have only thought of physical confrontation," he said. "We're doing a better job encouraging students to report."

The numbers for students in the LGBT community are higher with 34 percent saying they were victims of bullying.

"An increase in the number of people who may be proud of their identity, whether that's a sexual orientation, or an ethnic identity or a religious identity," he said. "[They] are maybe expressing that more."

Principal at McDill Elementary School in Stevens Point Jeanne Koepke believes that education into bullying starts when students first begin interacting.

"As soon as you get into some type of social setting, there are bound to be people who are going to not always be as nice as they should be," Koepke said. "[Children are] trying to build relationships and they're not really sure how to socially interact with each other."

Buchanan believes that future educators are the key to bringing the numbers even lower. He said teachers need to develop relationships with students that make them "easily approachable."