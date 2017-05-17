Jennie-O turkey farm damaged in Tuesday's tornado

Barron County (WQOW) - A turkey farm was damaged in Tuesday's tornado.

News 18 spoke with Pat Solheid, a media relations personnel for Jennie-O, who confirmed a turkey farm, located off of Highway SS and north of Highway OO near Chetek's Prairie Lake Estates mobile park, suffered damage from Tuesday's tornado.

A representative with Hormel released a statement to News 18 on Wednesday:

First and foremost, we are thinking about our friends, neighbors and employees that were affected by this event yesterday. The Jennie-O Turkey Store farm in Wisconsin did suffer damage from the late afternoon tornado. Estimates of the loss are not available as we are still assessing the damage, but six barns have either sustained damage or are a total loss. No bird loss numbers are available at this time.

News 18 asked how many turkeys were housed in the six barns at the time, and how many turkeys may have been injured or died in the storm. Jennie-O and Hormel would not comment on that at this time.

