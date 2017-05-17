HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts continue in Barron, Rusk counties after tornado damage

(WQOW) - Volunteers are still needed, and those wanting to help should contact "211" to be connected.
Rusk County and local officials are coordinating with state and federal agencies to determine what assistance is available to local residents affected by the tornado. They said a group of state officials will be visiting the area Tuesday, May 23 to see the damage.
Officials said people affected should continue to document, including making a detailed list and taking pictures of damages, and provide information to Rusk County Emergency Management by calling "211". The information gathered will be used to help determine what possible state programs may be available to provide recovery assistance.
The county said most federal disaster aid would only cover uninsured losses. It said the aid is not designed to replace personal items but rather to assist with home repairs.
Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Find out how you can help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.
Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Communities across northwestern Wisconsin are coming together to help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.
Here is a list of agencies who you can contact to help:
You can help with disaster relief. Visit https://t.co/9v0OmCbOgM, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.— Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) May 17, 2017
