HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts continue in Barron, Rusk counties after tornado damage

(WQOW) - Volunteers are still needed, and those wanting to help should contact "211" to be connected.

Rusk County and local officials are coordinating with state and federal agencies to determine what assistance is available to local residents affected by the tornado. They said a group of state officials will be visiting the area Tuesday, May 23 to see the damage.

Officials said people affected should continue to document, including making a detailed list and taking pictures of damages, and provide information to Rusk County Emergency Management by calling "211". The information gathered will be used to help determine what possible state programs may be available to provide recovery assistance.

The county said most federal disaster aid would only cover uninsured losses. It said the aid is not designed to replace personal items but rather to assist with home repairs.

Posted on May 17, 2017:

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Find out how you can help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.

Posted May 17, 2017:

Here is a list of agencies who you can contact to help:

ON FRIDAY, MAY 19 -- St. Peters Catholic Church in Cameron -- volunteers can help clean-up the area; you should dress appropriately for the clean-up event.

-- -- volunteers can help clean-up the area; you should dress appropriately for the clean-up event. Rusk County Sheriff's Office -- fund accounts have been established at Pioneer Bank of Wisconsin in Ladysmith and Ladysmith Federal Savings to assist families and people affected by Tuesday's tornado; monetary donations can be dropped off there.

-- fund accounts have been established at Pioneer Bank of Wisconsin in Ladysmith and Ladysmith Federal Savings to assist families and people affected by Tuesday's tornado; monetary donations can be dropped off there. Taco Juanitas in Eau Claire -- 50 percent of customer proceeds from Wednesday and Thursday will be donated to people affected by the tornado. Also, the business is giving away free meals to families and people affected.

-- 50 percent of customer proceeds from Wednesday and Thursday will be donated to people affected by the tornado. Also, the business is giving away free meals to families and people affected. American Red Cross -- help with disaster relief by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate $10.