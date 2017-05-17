HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts underway in Barron, Rusk counties after tornado damage

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Communities across northwestern Wisconsin are coming together to help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.

Here is a list of agencies who you can contact to help:

Rusk County Sheriff's Office -- fund accounts have been established at Pioneer Bank of Wisconsin in Ladysmith and Ladysmith Federal Savings to assist families and people affected by Tuesday's tornado; monetary donations can be dropped off there.

Taco Juanitas in Eau Claire -- 50 percent of customer proceeds from Wednesday and Thursday will be donated to people affected by the tornado. Also, the business is giving away free meals to families and people affected.

American Red Cross -- help with disaster relief by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate $10.