HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts underway in Barron, Rusk counties after tornado damage

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Communities across northwestern Wisconsin are coming together to help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.
Here is a list of agencies who you can contact to help:
You can help with disaster relief. Visit https://t.co/9v0OmCbOgM, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.— Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) May 17, 2017
