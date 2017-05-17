HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts underway in Barron, Rusk counties - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HOW TO HELP: Recovery efforts underway in Barron, Rusk counties after tornado damage

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Communities across northwestern Wisconsin are coming together to help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.

Here is a list of agencies who you can contact to help:

  • Rusk County Sheriff's Office -- fund accounts have been established at Pioneer Bank of Wisconsin in Ladysmith and Ladysmith Federal Savings to assist families and people affected by Tuesday's tornado; monetary donations can be dropped off there.
  • Taco Juanitas in Eau Claire -- 50 percent of customer proceeds from Wednesday and Thursday will be donated to people affected by the tornado. Also, the business is giving away free meals to families and people affected.
  • American Red Cross -- help with disaster relief by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate $10.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.