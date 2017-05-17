SLIDESHOW: Barron and Rusk County Tornado

Dozens of families and individuals are without a home after Tuesday's tornado tore through portions of Barron and Rusk counties.More >>
Authorities have released the name of the person who died in Tuesday's tornado.More >>
Communities across northwestern Wisconsin are coming together to help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado.More >>
A turkey farm was damaged by Tuesday's tornado. News 18 spoke with Pat Solheid, with media relations at Jennie-O, who confirmed a turkey farm, located off of Highway SS and north of Highway OO near Chetek, suffered damage from Tuesday's tornado.More >>
Hundreds of people are still without power Wednesday morning after a tornado moved through the Barron area.More >>
Daybreak Anchor Aaron Rhody talks live with Tracy Nelson of the American Red Cross about the shelter and how people can help.More >>
Damage assessment and recovery efforts are underway in Barron and Rusk Counties Wednesday morning following tornadoes that struck the area around 5:30 last night.More >>
Aaron Rhody reports on the storm aftermath and clean-up in Conrath, a very small town in Rusk County.More >>
Severe weather has sent several people with injuries to an area hospital.More >>
One school district is closing school Wednesday after severe weather caused damage to the Barron area Tuesday evening.More >>
