WHERE TO SEEK HELP: Families, people affected by Tuesday's torna - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WHERE TO SEEK HELP: Families, people affected by Tuesday's tornado

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

(WQOW) - Dozens of families and individuals are without a home after Tuesday's tornado tore through portions of Barron and Rusk counties.

If you were affected by the tornado and need help in the Chetek-Cameron and Conrath areas, or if you are looking for a loved one, the Red Cross is at the following relief centers to assist. You can also call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-7333-2767), and press "0" to be connected with a Red Cross representative for disaster relief.

  • Mosaic Telecom; 401 South 1st Street, Cameron, Wis.; phone number: 715-458-5400
  • Holy Trinity Episcopal Church; W7242 County Road G, Conrath, Wis.; phone number: 715-644-5230

If you need counseling or mental health services, as well as children and public health services, see below:

  • Rusk County Health and Human Services Department; 311 E. Miner Avenue, Ladysmith, Wis.; phone number: 715-532-2299

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.