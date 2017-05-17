WHERE TO SEEK HELP: Families, people affected by Tuesday's tornado

(WQOW) - Dozens of families and individuals are without a home after Tuesday's tornado tore through portions of Barron and Rusk counties.

If you were affected by the tornado and need help in the Chetek-Cameron and Conrath areas, or if you are looking for a loved one, the Red Cross is at the following relief centers to assist. You can also call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-7333-2767), and press "0" to be connected with a Red Cross representative for disaster relief.

Mosaic Telecom ; 401 South 1st Street, Cameron, Wis.; phone number: 715-458-5400

; 401 South 1st Street, Cameron, Wis.; phone number: 715-458-5400 Holy Trinity Episcopal Church; W7242 County Road G, Conrath, Wis.; phone number: 715-644-5230

If you need counseling or mental health services, as well as children and public health services, see below:

Rusk County Health and Human Services Department; 311 E. Miner Avenue, Ladysmith, Wis.; phone number: 715-532-2299

A new center is open at Holy Trinity Church in Conrath: https://t.co/9IAW62A9gF — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) May 17, 2017

Family, friends & local motels housed #chetek tornado families. 2 stayed at the Mosaic Telecom shelter in Cameron — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) May 17, 2017

Red Cross teams are working to provide shelter, canteen/feeding,mental health services for affected residents of Rusk and Barron counties. — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) May 17, 2017