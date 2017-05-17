Gov. Walker to visit Cameron area affected by tornado

Cameron (WQOW) - Gov. Scott Walker is scheduled to make a stop in Cameron Wednesday mid-afternoon.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Gov. Walker will hold a press briefing at the Mosaic Telecom Center in Cameron. He will also be touring the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park, where it was heavily damaged by Tuesday's tornado.

News 18 will be live streaming the event, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.