LATEST: Gov. Walker declares state of emergency for Barron, Jackson, Rusk counties

Chetek (WQOW) - Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) toured the devastation in Barron County on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Walker declared a State of Emergency for Barron, Jackson and Rusk counties following tornadoes and damaging storms.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the devastating tornadoes that hit last night,” Gov. Walker said. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the storms as they recover and rebuild. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”

Governor Walker surveyed the damage Wednesday afternoon near Chetek, where a tornado hit a Prairie Lake Estate mobile home park Tuesday night. One person was killed, and 25 people were injured.

Governor Walker directed state agencies to help those affected by the storms and called the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local authorities in the recovery efforts.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin Emergency Management have been assisting with response and recovery efforts.

