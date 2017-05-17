Milw. Co. Sheriff Clarke steps down for Homeland Security position

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Our affiliate, WISN, is reporting Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is leaving the Sheriff's Office to become deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security.

“It's going to be a huge learning curve for me. I'm going to get in there and figure out the landscape earn the people. I'll be developing who I have interplay with. And then figure out, after I talk with Secretary Kelly, figure out a strategy to create this better liaison between the Department of Homeland Security and our state and local partners."

Clarke made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Vicki McKenna's show on WISN radio.

Rumors have been swirling since Donald Trump was elected president even as recent as last week when Clarke's name was mentioned for a FBI director.

Clarke said he told Gov. Scott Walker a couple of months ago that he might be leaving, but has not spoken to him this week.

" I have to retire from law enforcement," Clarke said. "But I won't have to abandon it totally."

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.