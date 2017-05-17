NEW INFO: Tornado upgraded to EF-3, causes longest damage path in Wisconsin history

(WQOW) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that tore through northern Wisconsin from an EF-2 to an EF-3.



The NWS says new evidence shows that wind speeds reached 140 miles per hour. Drone footage and survey results show that tornado tracked along a damage path 83 miles in length -- making it the longest tornado in Wisconsin recorded history.



If their data is confirmed, it would break the record set by a tornado in 1953 that crossed 80 miles through Burnett, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties.



Posted May 17, 2017:

(WQOW) - Preliminary results from the National Weather Service show Tuesday's tornado was an EF-2, with wind speeds between 120 mph to 130 mph.

The NWS said no exact path length was identified but they have a continuous damage path from west of Chetek to east of Conrath (about 30-40 miles).

News 18 spoke with Bill Borghoff, the lead forecaster with the National Weather Service. He said last major tornado in the area was back in September 2002, which was an EF-3 tornado that hit Ladysmith about 15 years ago.

