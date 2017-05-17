Tornado that hit Barron, Rusk counties was an EF-2, wind speeds 120 mph-130 mph

(WQOW) - Preliminary results from the National Weather Service show Tuesday's tornado was an EF-2, with wind speeds between 120 mph to 130 mph.

The NWS said no exact path length was identified but they have a continuous damage path from west of Chetek to east of Conrath (about 30-40 miles).

News 18 spoke with Bill Borghoff, the lead forecaster with the National Weather Service. He said last major tornado in the area was back in September 2002, which was an EF-3 tornado that hit Ladysmith about 15 years ago.

Stay with News 18 for continuing coverage of the aftermath from Tuesday's tornado.