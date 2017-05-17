ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for the Eau Claire area through Wednesday evening

(WQOW) - Another round of thunderstorms will move to the region on Wednesday evening. Some storms could be severe.



The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to develop tornadoes. If a Tornado Warning is issued, a tornado is occurring or strong rotation is indicated by Doppler radar, and a tornado could occur at any time.



Review your severe weather safety plan, and be prepared to seek shelter. In addition to tornadoes, thunderstorms on Wednesday evening will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain could cause flash flooding, especially in hilly terrain.



