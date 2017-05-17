Tornado causes severe damage to homes, farms in Conrath

Conrath (WQOW) - Officials said the southern part of Rusk County saw a tornado touchdown in several places.

Sheriff Jeffery Wallace said a few minor injuries were reported, but the tornado damaged or destroyed seven to eight homes, and damaged farms in the area.

Trees and power lines were knocked down the sheriff said crews will be out around the clock to help restore electricity and blocked roads. On Wednesday, News 18 talked with a Conrath couple, John and Eileen Polak, who said they're lucky to be alive.

"We could hear the foundation of the house – it was probably coming like four, four inches off the foundation, slapping up and down," John said. "It was like trying to lift it off, but it just didn't have quite enough hoof to do it, and then the house disappeared, we knew – I knew that."

The American Red Cross is providing help in Conrath at Holy Trinity Church. Food, clothing and other help is also being offered in Cameron at Mosaic Telecom.

Many of you have asked how you can help with disaster relief. Due to limited space authorities are asking you to hold off on trying to drop off donations of food and water at the emergency shelters. That's because they're still assessing damage, and they don't know where those supplies are most needed.

Visit redcross.org and make a donation. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word “REDCROSS” to 90999 to donate $10.