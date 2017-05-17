Power outage for hundreds of Eau Claire Co. residents

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Hundreds of people in Eau Claire County are without power on Wednesday night.
Mary Kay Brevig, with Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, told News 18 more than 1,000 customers are affected in the following areas:
Brevig said heavy storms and trees downed by storms and high winds in the Bridge Creek and Ludington areas are to blame.
Crews have been dispatched to assess damages and to restore power for residential and business customers. No time set yet as to when power will be restored to all co-op members. Crews are reminding people to stay away from downed power lines.
