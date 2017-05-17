TRAVEL ALERT: Several roads closed in Jackson Co. following overnight storm

Jackson County (WQOW) - Several roads are closed in Jackson County after severe weather hit the area Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the following roads are closed due to washouts and trees down:

Township of Franklin:

County Road H, near Blackberry Road in the Township of Franklin

Lien Road in the Township of Franklin

Township of Garden Valley:

Alma Center Road near Moore Road

Bopp Road

DeGroot Road near Highway 121

Fees Road near Old Stage Road

Giese Road near Bopp Road and Old Stage Road

Hixton Levis near Highway 121

Jahn Road

Janke Road near North Branch Road

Moore Road near East Feess Road

Moore Road near Point B

Roden Road near Old Stage and Fees roads

Township of Northfield:

Highway G near Highway 121

Highway 121 near Larson Road

Larson Road near Highway 121

Highway 121 near DeGroot Road

Posted on May 17, 2017 (9:21 p.m.):

Jackson County (WQOW) - Jackson County emergency officials are urging you not to travel in the area at this hour.

According to a press release, the Jackson County Emergency Management said tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Jackson County has caused many trees and power lines to be down.

Jackson County emergency crews are advising travel is not safe at this time in the area.

“With the number of trees and power lines down coupled with the flood damage from earlier today and inadequate light at night, it is not safe to travel on the roads right now," said Kristina Page, Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator. "We are urging people to restrict their travel to emergencies only.”

People are being asked to report damage to their property at "211" or 1-800-362-8255.

Jackson County officials said there are numerous power outages throughout Jackson County as of Wednesday night. Power companies have been notified and are working to restore power. At this time, there is no estimate on the number of people affected by the outages.

Earlier Wednesday, the Jackson County Emergency Management said heavy rain caused several roadways to flood. During a visit in Chetek on Wednesday, Governor Scott Walker declared Jackson County, along with Barron and Rusk counties.

Crews are urging people not to drive through the flooded areas.

Current road closures are below:

Town of Northfield

Town of Garden Valley

Town of Adams

Town of Alma

Town of Hixton

