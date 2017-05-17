Speaker Ryan says he won't pre-judge multiple Trump controversies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.



"So, there are a lot of unanswered questions. What I told our members is - now is the time to gather all the pertinent information," Speaker Ryan told reporters on Capitol Hill. "Our job is to be responsible, sober and focus only on gathering the facts. That is what Congress does in conducting oversight of the executive branch."



Speaker Ryan said he would not micro-manage the House Oversight Committee's investigation or speculate on what's been put out in the media.



"What we don't do is try to meet the facts in some 24 hour-news cycle. What we do is dispassionately do our jobs and make sure that the investigations follow the facts wherever they may lead and that obviously takes some time," said Speaker Ryan.



Asked if he was worried distractions caused by the Trump presidency would harm congressional Republicans in the 2018 mid-term elections, Speaker Ryan insisted voters would look more at the performance of his caucus.



"And that's what we will be judged in 2018. Did we make people's lives better? Did we solve problems? Did we fix the problems that people are confronting in their daily lives? That, to me, is what matters most and that is how we will be judged," said Speaker Ryan.



