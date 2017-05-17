HS Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Wednesday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
BOYS HS GOLF
Big Rivers Conference Meet at Turtleback G.C., Rice Lake

1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   308
2. RICE LAKE   316
3. EAU CLAIRE NORTH   317
4. RIVER FALLS   327
4. CHIPPEWA FALLS   327
6. HUDSON   330
7, MENOMONIE   386

Individuals:
1. Matt Fladten (ECM), 74
2. John Haselwander (ECN), 75
2.  Blake Skogen (RF), 75

2017 BRC Boys' Golf Standings        
1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL    55
2. RIVER FALLS   37.5
2. EAU CLAIRE NORTH   37.5
4. RICE LAKE   34
5. CHIPPEWA FALLS   26.5
6. HUDSON   25.5
7. MENOMONIE   8

Player of the year:
Blake Skogen (RF)

All-BRC First team:
Blake Skogen (RF)
John Haselwander (ECN)
Chase Hoople (CF)
Billy Peterson (ECM)
Logan Comte (ECN)

All-BRC Second team:
Matt Fladten (ECM)
Ben Resnick (RL)
Trevor Hudecek (ECM)
Zach Bernhardt (ECM)
Simon Cuskey (RL)

 

