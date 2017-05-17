HS Sports - Wednesday

BOYS HS GOLF

Big Rivers Conference Meet at Turtleback G.C., Rice Lake



1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 308

2. RICE LAKE 316

3. EAU CLAIRE NORTH 317

4. RIVER FALLS 327

4. CHIPPEWA FALLS 327

6. HUDSON 330

7, MENOMONIE 386



Individuals:

1. Matt Fladten (ECM), 74

2. John Haselwander (ECN), 75

2. Blake Skogen (RF), 75



2017 BRC Boys' Golf Standings

1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 55

2. RIVER FALLS 37.5

2. EAU CLAIRE NORTH 37.5

4. RICE LAKE 34

5. CHIPPEWA FALLS 26.5

6. HUDSON 25.5

7. MENOMONIE 8



Player of the year:

Blake Skogen (RF)



All-BRC First team:

Blake Skogen (RF)

John Haselwander (ECN)

Chase Hoople (CF)

Billy Peterson (ECM)

Logan Comte (ECN)



All-BRC Second team:

Matt Fladten (ECM)

Ben Resnick (RL)

Trevor Hudecek (ECM)

Zach Bernhardt (ECM)

Simon Cuskey (RL)



