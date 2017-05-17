WIAA Baseball Playoff Brackets

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- The WIAA releases some of its playoff brackets for baseball.



Unbeaten Eau Claire North has the top seed in the Division 1 Stevens Point sectional, with Chippewa Falls seeded second, and Eau Claire Memorial third.



WIAA Division 1 Baseball playoff brackets:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Baseball_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html



In Division 3, Eau Claire Regis claims a one seed in the Cumberland Sectional. Other one seeds go to Durand, Unity, and Phillips. Elk Mound is a two seed, along with Stanley-Boyd, Cumberland, and Chequamegon.



WIAA Division 3 Baseball playoff brackets:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Baseball_Boys_Div3_Sec1_3.html