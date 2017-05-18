Second Baseball Crosstown Showdown Set For Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Tuesday's game between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial was a typical Crosstown Showdown in many ways: a good crowd at Carson Park, good baseball by both sides, and plenty of drama from top of the first until the final out was recorded in the bottom of the seventh.



It's the kind of game that figures to help both teams going forward. The regular season wraps up next week, and with playoffs beginning the following week, we're getting to that part of the season when things really get interesting.



"What we want to keep building on is how precious each pitch is, how precious every at-bat is," says North head coach Bob Johnson, "we talked about, man, if there's just one thing could want back in this game, those are the things as you build with the playoffs coming up, you gotta realize how precious every moment of a game is, because it happens fast when it gets to the end."



North's 3-2 win on Tuesday kept the Huskies unbeaten on the season, and also clinched a share of the Big Rivers Conference title. Thursday's game at Carson Park is scheduled to begin at 6:00 P.M.



