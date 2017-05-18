Onalaska third graders learn summer safety habits

Onalaska (WXOW) -- Whether you're having fun in the pool, on your bike, or on the playground, dangers are lurking. More than 800 third graders from around the Coulee Region learned summer safety on Wednesday.

The annual Slide into Safety event has safety experts teaching everyday safety habits like wearing a helmet and wearing a seat belt. The kids also learned how to react in a fire and how to give CPR.

Megan Anderson, the trauma and injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System, said more than half of the pediatric trauma cases she sees happen during the summer months.

"Third grade is kind of our target age range," Anderson said. "We see a lot of injuries in the 10 to 14 age group, so we want to address those before they're in that target age."

Anderson said the event blends fun and learning. She hopes kids takeaway the importance of making safe choices while they are out of school.