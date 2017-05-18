Annual Open Door Clinic Meet to Eat fundraiser happening today

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- An area nonprofit is asking you to go out to eat to support a good cause.
On Thursday May 18th, the Open Door Clinic will host its annual Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic event, which features local restaurants that donate 25 percent of their sales on that day to the clinic.
Restaurants participating are:
Community members can participate by eating out at one of the participating restaurants on May 18th. Additionally, patrons can enter into a drawing for many prizes donated by local businesses.
The Open Door Clinic (715-720-1443) is a nonprofit organization that provides basic health care services and a connection to community resources to Chippewa County residents who are without a health care alternative.
