5/18: Cruise in Night

Chippewa Falls (Cruise in Care Shows) -- Chippewa Falls Main Street is hosting an event made fore car enthusiasts, in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The Cruise in Night event will showcase vintage cars and trucks for anyone to check out. There will also be live music! The streets will be closed off the traffic, so patrons can freely check out all of the cars.

The show is open to cars, trucks, smaller pickups, and motorcycles, but they must be 1975 and older. There is no charge to vehicle owners to participate. There is no need to register; you can just show up!

Shows will be held May 20th, June 17th and July 22nd from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

If you are planning on attending and would like your vehicle featured on our Facebook page, email a photo and description to teri@cfms.us.

If you are a vintage vehicle owner and would like more information please contact Teri Ouimette at teri@cfms.us or (715) 723-6661.