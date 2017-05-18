Flooding expected along Chippewa River in Eau Claire, downstream

Monday through Thursday, most of west central Wisconsin received 3 to 5 inches of rain, including the Eau Claire area. As a result, rivers are on the rise.

The Chippewa River in Eau Claire is expected to rise above flood stage on Thursday, cresting on Friday afternoon. Minor flooding is anticipated. Portions of the Chippewa River Bike Trail and lower areas of Owen Park will be under water. Basements near the Chippewa River could flood.

Downstream, from the highway 85 wayside through Durand, minor to moderate flooding is expected through this weekend. Watch for water over roads, and remember, "turn around, don't drown!"

Many rivers are flooding in Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau Counties because of the heavy rain. The Mississippi River is expected to rise near or above flood stage in many locations over the next two weeks.