Ceremony in Eau Claire honors fallen officers

A solemn ceremony was held to honor officers at Hickory HIlls in Eau Claire for the Northwest Wisconsin Regional Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday morning.

Officers from 20 different counties came together for the ceremony, including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn.

Officers honored Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, who is the 50th officer killed in the line of duty in northwestern Wisconsin in 2016.

Glaze's widow, Sara Glaze, spoke at the ceremony. "Law enforcement is not a calling for everyone, but thank you to all who've entered it, as Dan and my son, Levi would agree, not all superheroes wear capes," Sara said.

During the ceremony, there was a three volley gun salute and taps was played after. A processional was held before the ceremony.