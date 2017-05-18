Clean up of tornado damage continues, Chetek brush site open for tree limbs, debris

Barron County (WQOW) - Clean up efforts continue this week after Tuesday's tornado ripped through Barron and Rusk counties.

In a press release, town officials with Prairie Lake and Chetek said residents can drop off tree limbs, log and stumpage at the City of Chetek brush site, located at 1460 Hochmayr Drive.

This site will be open for drop-off between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

They said building debris can be taken to Barron County Waste to Energy or area landfills.

Call “211” for information on storm related and other matters.